Nebraska Wesleyan's Nate Schimonitz joined Dana Janssen and Jay Spearman as the only players in program history to top the 2,000-point milestone.

Nate Schimonitz left Nebraska Wesleyan fans with one last highlight in a career filled with them.

As the Wesleyan crowd chanted "M-V-P, M-V-P" with Schimonitz at the free throw line, he sank both shots with 1:21 left in the Prairie Wolves' finale in March. That gave him 2,001 career points as he joined Dana Janssen and Jay Spearman as the players in program history to top the 2,000-point milestone.

"That was one of the coolest moments for me," said Schimonitz, who was then taken out of the game to a standing ovation. "I didn't know it was that big of a deal. ... Even though it was sad to see (the season) end, that made it a little better."

That was a bittersweet ending to Schimonitz's senior season when his individual abilities were on full display.

Schimonitz, the Midlands male athlete of the year, became the sixth player in program history to be named a first-team All-American. He averaged 25.4 points per game, which ranked 10th nationally in NCAA Division III. He shot 56.9% from the field and led the American Rivers Conference in assists at 5.6 per game.

Schimonitz had averaged between 16.5 and 19.1 points in his first three seasons for Wesleyan. But after All-Americans Ryan Garver and Cooper Cook graduated off the 2019 team, the Prairie Wolves leaned more on the 6-foot-4 Schimonitz.

"I knew coming into the year I'd have a little more responsibility," he said. "I didn't want it all on me, but I knew I'd have to score a little more and be more aggressive through our offense. One thing I did in the offseason was work on my 3-point shooting. I felt once I could shoot it, it would open up the rest of my game."

When he scored 34 in the conference tournament semifinals, it was the eighth time this season that scored 30 or more. But during that game, he pulled his hamstring and that injury hampered him — and Wesleyan's postseason hopes — the rest of the way.

"I had the same injury last year," Schimonitz said. "That made for a tough way to end my career."

Schimonitz was sidelined for Wesleyan's next two wins, in the ARC tourney final and first round of the D-III tournament. In the second round, Washington (Mo.) raced to a 31-7 lead in the first half and wasn't threatened after that. It was a forgettable night for the Prairie Wolves — until Schimonitz made his two late free throws to reach 2,001 career points.

Besides being third all-time in scoring in Wesleyan history, Schimonitz also is fourth on the career list in steals, sixth in assists and seventh in 3-pointers made.

"When we recruited him and he decided to come here, I thought it was a huge coup," Wesleyan coach Dale Wellman said of his point guard. "I thought he would do good things, but he exceeded his expectations."

Added Schimonitz of playing in Wellman's high-scoring system: "It was kind of a perfect fit."

The numbers Schimonitz focuses on more than individual stats are his team's successes. Wesleyan was a combined 82-9 over the past three seasons.

He hit two of the biggest shots as a sophomore when Wesleyan made a surprising run to the school's first national championship in 2018. In the Sweet 16, his driving layup with 3.1 seconds left gave Wesleyan a 79-78 win at Wisconsin-Platteville, then his jumper with 32 seconds left in the title game secured a 78-72 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

"The national championship ranks at the top no matter what because it's something that's so hard to do," Schimonitz said when asked of his favorite Wesleyan moments.

Schimonitz graduated in May, but he's far from done with basketball. Schimonitz has been hired as freshman coach at Elkhorn North, which opens this fall. The varsity coach is Andy King, who was an assistant at Creighton Prep when Schimonitz was in high school.

"I've stayed in touch with him throughout my Wesleyan years," Schimonitz said. "Coaching is something I want to pursue."

