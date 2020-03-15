Hey Omaha, get ready for Kansas and Kentucky. Pack your bags for St. Louis, Creighton fans.

The NCAA announced Sunday that its selection committee would NOT be releasing a men’s basketball bracket for your entertainment. So we decided to do it ourselves.

Behold the 2020 World-Herald NCAA Tournament.

Is it real? Not quite. But it could be. We followed all the bracket rules. We seeded teams according to best projections. We only slightly catered our selections in favor of Omaha and Creighton. This absolutely could’ve been the bracket released on Selection Sunday.

In the absence of real basketball this week, let’s go with it. We’re playing out this exact 64-team bracket in The World-Herald. And we’re asking for your help.

At Twitter.com/OWHsports, readers can pick every game as the imaginary tournament unfolds. Readers’ votes will count for 50% of the vote. The other 50% will consist of a local celebrity panel featuring former coaches and players.

First-round voting will take place Monday. And the rest of the rounds will follow until we determine a national champ.

This is going to be a hard week without March Madness. We can’t bring buzzer-beaters and Cinderella stories. We can’t distract you from work on Thursday and Friday. But maybe, in a sports world turned upside down, we can provide a sliver of normalcy.

Download PDF 2020 World-Herald NCAA Tournament

