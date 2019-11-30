Check out how the local college football teams fared on Saturday.
* * *
NORTHWEST MISSOURI 63, LINDENWOOD 7: Elkhorn South grad Braden Wright rushed for 116 yards and three TDs and passed for 152 as Northwest posted its largest playoff margin of victory ever in an NCAA Division II second-round game. Isaiah Strayhorn added a career-high 178 yards and two TDs as Northwest amassed 413 yards and eight TDs rushing. Northwest led 35-0 at halftime when it already had 376 total yards. Cade Brister threw for 205 yards for Lindenwood, but the Bearcats intercepted him four times. The Bearcats advance to play at Ferris State — in last year’s playoffs, Ferris edged Northwest 27-21.
MORNINGSIDE 51, ST. XAVIER (ILL.) 0: Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck went 25 of 38 for 303 yards and four TDs as the No. 1 Mustangs rolled into the NAIA semifinals, where they will host Grand View at noon next Saturday. Bo Els caught 11 passes for 138 yards and two TDs, while Omaha Burke grad Arnijae Ponder added 115 yards rushing and scored three times. St. Xavier QB Alex Martinez was 30 of 56 for 240 yards, but he was intercepted twice and sacked nine times, including 4½ by David Rios. It was Morningside’s fourth shutout this season.
