It takes something remarkable for one particular volleyball match to remain so vivid in Rick Squiers' mind after his 30 years around the game.
December 7, 2019, is one of those special moments.
"I've been doing this a long time and it might be the most memorable match I've ever been a part of," the UNK coach said of his team's regional final win over Concordia-St. Paul. "That's one of those you'll never forget. It was such an improbable victory. When you think about it, it definitely still brings a smile to your face."
That win kept UNK's undefeated season alive and sent the Lopers to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight for the first time since 2005. UNK finished 38-1 and national runner-up for the second time in program history.
UNK's historic season has earned Squiers The World-Herald's Midlands women's coach of the year honor.
With Squiers at the helm, UNK has remained a D-II national power over the past two decades. The Lopers have compiled a 676-89 record and qualified for the NCAA tournament every year since Squiers became their coach in 1999.
But UNK's path through the Central Regional is always perilous, annually filled with nationally ranked opponents. That was the case last December. The Lopers won their first two matches before facing Concordia-St. Paul, winners of nine of the past 13 national titles.
Concordia-St. Paul took control of that final, leading two sets to one and was up 20-11 in the fourth set. But in front of its home crowd, UNK won 12 of the next 13 points to claim the fourth set, then rallied from 9-4 down in the fifth set to win 15-13.
"That was just one of the craziest nights ever. I couldn't have been more proud of this team at that moment," UNK middle blocker Anna Squiers said.
Added starting setter Maddie Squiers: "I've grown up around UNK volleyball my whole life. It was really special to share that moment with my dad and my sister. It was awesome."
As Rick's daughters, Anna and Maddie watched the Lopers thrive as they grew up and now will be seniors on this fall's team. But after they helped Kearney Catholic win Class C-1 state titles, it wasn't a given that they would play for Dad.
Maddie started her college career as a setter at Bellevue, where she was an All-American as a freshman and sophomore before returning to Kearney.
"It's something I definitely wouldn't change for the world," Maddie said of transferring to UNK. "It's really hard some days, balancing between being his daughter and being his player. Overall, it's nice to have Anna. She gets it, too.
"I think it's something we'll talk about the rest of our lives."
Anna said she kept her options open before choosing UNK. She said at first, with Maddie at Bellevue, the transition to college was difficult. But as a player, she's gotten insight into what makes her dad a successful coach.
"Every game and every huddle, he knows what to say at just the right time," Anna said. "He puts so much trust into us each year."
And having his daughters on the court added to the satisfaction of that win over Concordia-St. Paul. Maddie finished that match with 50 assists and 26 digs, while Anna had five blocks.
"There's no question that makes it extra special," said Coach Squiers of his daughters being part of that postseason run. "It definitely wasn't lost on me that this is something you better enjoy."
UNK did graduate Julianne Jackson, who had her best all-around season as a senior All-American. But most of the Lopers' contributors are back and, like most seasons, the roster is filled with Nebraskans. Only three on this year's team are from out of state.
That experience and an infusion of new talent will give UNK quality depth. That could be a key factor this fall as UNK had to condense its schedule due to COVID-19. Each Division II team can play on only 20 dates, which means playing multiple matches on certain dates.
"Whatever problems we're usually dealing with at this time of year, it's all new this year," said Coach Squiers, who has 981 career coaching wins when you include his high school and junior college victories. "What we've really tried to convey to our team is you really just need to roll with it. I wish I could say how it's all going to work, but we're all going to have to be flexible."
Other finalists
Ben Boldt, Concordia volleyball: Boldt has quickly turned Concordia's program around in his first two seasons. After going 9-19 in 2017, Boldt led the Bulldogs to a 25-8 record last fall as they reached the final site of the NAIA championship for the first time. They reached the round of 16 at nationals and finished the season ranked 14th.
Rick Pruett, College of Saint Mary volleyball: In his third season as coach, Pruett led the Flames to 25 wins and their first winning season since 2014. That included a victory over top-ranked Northwestern in the GPAC tournament, which boosted the Flames into the NAIA tournament. The 25 wins were the most for the program since 2006.
Chad Gibney, Western Nebraska CC basketball: Gibney was named the NJCAA Division I coach of the year after leading the Cougars to a 28-2 record. WNCC had a 26-game winning streak and were ranked No. 2 nationally before its season was canceled by COVID-19. The Cougars averaged 83.4 points per game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.