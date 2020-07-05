Hastings College got an assist from the NAIA prior to last fall's men's soccer tournament.

From that point, coach Tim Bohnenkamp's unseeded team set out on its goal of making a run to the national championship match.

"We have to thank the NAIA committee for that one," Bohnenkamp said. "We felt we were a top-16 seed and for them not to give us a top-16 seed, we felt slighted, we felt disrespected. We wanted to use that as fuel for our fire.

"We knew we were one of the best teams in the country and it was on us to prove it."

Hastings won NAIA titles in 2010 and 2016, but the Broncos never had to run a postseason gauntlet like they did last fall.

Hastings, despite entering the postseason with a 16-2-2 record, first had to win its opening two games on the road, advancing with a shootout victory at 11th-seeded William Penn in the second round.

Then the Broncos went to the tournament's championship site, Irvine, California, and beat fourth-seeded Westmont, fifth-seeded William Carey and second-seeded Columbia in a four-day span. To cap the week, Hastings lost a 3-1 decision to defending national champion Central Methodist.

Bohnenkamp said he distinctly remembers the looks on his players' faces after their wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

"They were exhausted, like they left everything on the field. But yet they were so appreciative of each other because of the work everyone put in," said Bohnenkamp, whose team was ranked second in the final NAIA poll.

That run has earned Bohnenkamp The World-Herald's Midlands men's coach of the year. He'll enter his third season as Hastings' coach this fall, though preparation for the upcoming season will be completely unique.

Hastings lost only four starters from the last season — that includes Callum Watson, a first-team All-American who transferred to Creighton. While Watson was the team's top scorer, the Broncos featured a balanced offense — eight others scored at least five goals. And Hastings had one of the NAIA's best defensive teams with 16 shutouts.

But Bohnenkamp said international players make up more than 60% of his roster, so return trips to the United States this summer are more arduous than usual.

"This is the challenge for every coach in every division because at the end of the day, I don't know who will be at practice Aug. 15 because there's so much uncertainty in the world right now," he said.

Tim Bohnenkamp, CREIGHTON

Tim Bohnenkamp played at Creighton from 2004-07.

Since the spring, Bohnenkamp has given team updates and keeps in contact with his players through meetings on Zoom.

"(Before this spring), I had never used it, never heard of it. But it's been a lifesaver," Bohnenkamp said of Zoom. "Just seeing faces right now is good mental stimulation."

That's all part of coaching, and Bohnenkamp has had a long association with soccer in Nebraska. He was an all-state player at Millard South before playing from 2004-07 for Creighton, where he was an all-conference selection.

Bohnenkamp said his coaching staff at Creighton — Bob Warming, Jason Mims and Kevin Doyle — helped him enter the coaching profession. He also was an assistant for Chris Kranjc when Hastings won the 2010 national title.

"They influenced me," Bohnenkamp said. "Now I'm trying to influence this next generation. I want to give back to the game."

Other finalists

Josh Lynn, UNK football: Led the 7-5 Lopers to their first winning season since 2011, which included a bowl win and a victory over Division II power Northwest Missouri State. UNK has built a strong run game since Lynn took over in 2017. The Lopers averaged 342 yards rushing per game last season.

Dale Wellman, Nebraska Wesleyan basketball: After graduating a pair of All-Americans from the 2018-19 team, the Prairie Wolves continued to thrive as they were in the NCAA Division III Top 10 most of the season. Wesleyan went 25-4 and once again won the American Rivers Conference.

John Ritzdorf, Central Community College basketball: Central went from 10 wins in 2019 to 21 this winter in Ritzdorf's first season as coach. The Raiders averaged 87.5 points per game. A York native and former UNK assistant, Ritzdorf has used his recruiting ties to bring in-state talent to the Raiders.

