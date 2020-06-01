Noah Hofman’s senior golf season ended abruptly because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the work the McCook graduate put in before the shutdown has him up for a prestigious honor.

Hofman, who played the last two seasons at NAIA’s Ottawa University in Arizona, is a finalist for this year’s Jack Nicklaus national player of the year award.

The award is presented to the nation’s top collegiate golfer. There are five finalists each from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and NJCAA. The winner will be announced during the PGA’s Memorial Tournament, scheduled for July 13-19.

Hofman has enjoyed success on whatever level he’s played. The left-hander was a two-time Class B state champion at McCook and an NJCAA All-American at Southeast Community College before attending Ottawa.

Hofman ended this season as the NAIA’s top-ranked golfer according to Golfstat’s rankings. He won or finished tied for first in five of his seven events and was under par in 15 of his 20 rounds.

In other Midlands notes:

» The NCAA Division II named its indoor track All-Americans on Tuesday. The D-II national meet was canceled because of the coronavirus, so all athletes listed on the meet’s start list were named All-Americans.

That included three athletes from UNK, Tanner Barth, Montrez Jackson and Tiara Schmidt; three from Wayne State, Cade Kalkowski, Dylan Kaup and McKenzie Scheil; and two from Chadron State, Brodie Roden and Naishaun Jernigan. Five of those eight athletes are throwers.

» Among the recent coaching hires are John Grinde, who will be Hastings football’s offensive coordinator after spending the past four years at NCAA Division II’s North Carolina Pembroke; Peter Charles, an Omahan hired to be Midland’s diving coach; and Warren Kuhl, the former Dana and Midland women’s golf coach who will be Central CC’s men’s golf coach.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106