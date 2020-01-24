The Dallas Mavericks are trading former Nebraska standout Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Thunder for ex-Creighton star Justin Patton. The deal was first reported by
The Athletic.
According to the
Patton will be waived to clear a roster spot for a potential future move.
Roby is in his rookie season after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. He hasn't made his NBA debut yet, but he's appeared in nine games for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He's averaged 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21 minutes per game for the Legends.
Patton, in his third professional season, has bounced between the NBA and the G League this year. He's played in five games for the Thunder, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.8 minutes. For the G League's Oklahoma City Blue — coached by former Bluejay Grant Gibbs — Patton appeared in 23 games and averaged 12.1 points, including a 45-point performance earlier this month.
Patton, a first-round draft pick in 2017, has played in nine career NBA games with the Timberwolves, 76ers and Thunder. His career averages are 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.
Creighton-Nebraska men's basketball series since 2004
2019: Creighton 95, Nebraska 76
The game’s first 10 points went to the Bluejays, who stretched their advantage to 27-4 10 minutes in. It was 37-7 when sophomore Christian Bishop’s one-handed dunk in transition forced NU coach Fred Hoiberg to use his third timeout of the half. And, well, that was that.
2018: Nebraska 94, Creighton 75
In front of a standing room only crowd out for revenge after seven years of embarrassing losses, Nebraska exorcised its Bluejay demons in a 94-75 win. The win snapped NU's seven-game losing streak to the Jays and was Tim Miles' first against Greg McDermott in 15 tries. James Palmer led the Huskers with 30 points on 9-for-12 shooting, hitting 6 of his 7 3-point shots. Thomas Allen scored a career-high 18 points. Isaiah Roby added 15, Glynn Watson 13 and Isaac Copeland 11.
2017: Creighton 75, Nebraska 65
You could feel the momentum teetering. One-point game. Four minutes left. Anybody’s to win. But Marcus Foster (pictured) didn’t get fazed. The senior shooting guard completed a three-point play, followed up his own miss with a putback, buried a deep 3 and sealed CU’s 75-65 win with two free throws — lifting Creighton to its seventh straight win in the annual duel
2016: Creighton 77, Nebraska 62
Creighton's leading scorer, Marcus Foster, missed all four of his first-half shots and struggled with foul trouble. Each of CU’s three bigs had two fouls by halftime. The normally efficient Khyri Thomas converted just one of his first six shots. But Maurice Watson (pictured) scored a season-high 25 points — he made eight layups and recorded eight assists — to lead No. 10 Creighton to a 77-62 victory.
2015: Creighton 83, Nebraska 67
After falling behind 18-4 in the first six minutes, NU scratched and clawed to within six points at halftime, then cut the deficit to four by scoring the first basket of the second half. But Geoffrey Groselle ignited Creighton’s decisive spurt early in the second that carried the Bluejays to an 83-67 victory. Groselle scored three of his baskets in a 16-2 run that turned a four-point Bluejay lead into a 52-34 bulge with 12:37 to play.
2014: Creighton 65, Nebraska 55
The Bluejays played strong defense in both halves and fired up their offense in the second to thump the Huskers 65-55, becoming the first nonconference opponent to win in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska jumped to a 24-14 lead in the first half, but Creighton dug in while down 10 points instead of buckling. From there, the Bluejays outscored the Huskers 51-31, outshot them 53% to 34%, and committed four fewer turnovers.
2013: Creighton 82, Nebraska 67
In winning its third straight game in the series and 12th of 16, Creighton: Scored the first eight points, with Doug McDermott (pictured) and Ethan Wragge each burying 3-pointers; Led by 20 with 11:06 before halftime when McDermott scored on a layup; Used a 12-2 spurt during the next four minutes to make it 38-8 with 7:06 remaining in the half; Increased its lead to 32 points with 4:12 left before settling for a 26-point advantage at the break.
2012: Creighton 64, Nebraska 42
No. 16 Creighton scuffled through the first six minutes, cranked up its defense to build an 11-point halftime lead, then ignited its offense to pull away to a 64-42 victory. Doug McDermott shook off an honorable mention all-conference type of first half (3-of-9 shooting, two turnovers) to finish with 27 points.
2011: Creighton 76, Nebraska 66
The Huskers’ Toney McCray and coach Doc Sadler were assessed technical fouls after a foul call inside midway through the second half. The Bluejays made 5 of 6 free throws to turn a one-point lead into a six-point edge, then kept the pressure on down the stretch to emerge with a 76-66 victory.
2010: Nebraska 59, Creighton 54
Nebraska beat Creighton the same way the Huskers almost lost it. After a first half in which Nebraska shot 3 of 18 from 3-point range, the Huskers opened the second half by sinking three 3s in the first 91 seconds. They made 6 of 8 from long distance in just more than seven minutes to take the lead for good and held on for a 59-54 victory.
2009: Creighton 67, Nebraska 61
Creighton got the plays it needed when it counted the most in a 67-61 victory. Clinging to a two-point lead with 2½ minutes to play, the Bluejays got a dunk and three big defensive rebounds from Kenny Lawson (pictured), then made six straight free throws to finish off the win.
2008: Nebraska 54, Creighton 52
The Huskers played 28 minutes before totaling more baskets than turnovers. The Bluejays racked up all of 10 points in the first 16 minutes of the second half. But then with the score tied and Nebraska guard Steve Harley (pictured) bringing the ball up the floor with 17 seconds left, NU called for a double ball screen as Harley began weaving his way toward the basket. When Creighton forward Kenny Lawson stepped out to help defend the drive, Harley slipped a pass inside the lane to guard Ade Dagunduro, whose uncontested layup with 2.7 seconds left gave Nebraska a 54-52 victory.
2007: Creighton 74, Nebraska 62
Creighton blew away Nebraska for 20 minutes, then spent the remaining 20 trying to keep from imploding. After seeing the Huskers trim a 27-point halftime deficit to nine on two occasions, the Bluejays finally made some plays down the stretch to emerge with a 74-62 victory.
2006: Nebraska 73, Creighton 61
The Huskers, riding a 19-point performance by freshman Ryan Anderson and Aleks Maric's strong second half, stunned the No. 20 and 25 Bluejays with a 73-61 whipping before a sold-out Devaney Center crowd. The victory was just Nebraska's third in the last 11 meetings with Creighton and first in the regular season since 1999.
2005: Creighton 70, Nebraska 44
Before what was then the largest crowd to see a basketball game in state history, the Bluejays made plays on the defensive end, held their own on the glass and made enough shots to extend their recent mastery of the Huskers in a 70-44 victory. The margin was Creighton's largest over Nebraska since 1932.
2004: Creighton 50, Nebraska 48
CU guard Kellen Miliner (pictured) took an inbound pass from Tyler McKinney with 3.2 seconds to play in a tie game, drove past Jake Muhleisen and buried a jumper from 15 feet to sink the Huskers 50-48 at the Devaney Center. Creighton won for the sixth time in seven meetings with NU and for the third consecutive time in Lincoln.
