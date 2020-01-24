Isaiah Roby, Justin Patton

Isaiah Roby, left, and Justin Patton, right, were involved in a deal after playing college basketball in Nebraska — Roby for the Huskers and Patton with Creighton.

A Husker for a Bluejay.

The Dallas Mavericks are trading former Nebraska standout Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Thunder for ex-Creighton star Justin Patton. The deal was first reported by The Athletic.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Patton will be waived to clear a roster spot for a potential future move.

Roby is in his rookie season after being selected in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. He hasn't made his NBA debut yet, but he's appeared in nine games for the Mavericks' G League affiliate, the Texas Legends. He's averaged 9.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in 21 minutes per game for the Legends.

Patton, in his third professional season, has bounced between the NBA and the G League this year. He's played in five games for the Thunder, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 4.8 minutes. For the G League's Oklahoma City Blue — coached by former Bluejay Grant Gibbs — Patton appeared in 23 games and averaged 12.1 points, including a 45-point performance earlier this month.

Patton, a first-round draft pick in 2017, has played in nine career NBA games with the Timberwolves, 76ers and Thunder. His career averages are 1.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

