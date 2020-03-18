The Jet Award gala that honors college football's outstanding return specialist has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The event had been scheduled for March 25 at Hilton Omaha. The 2019 Jet Award winner is Joe Reed from the University of Virginia. Legacy winners are Terry Metcalf of California State University Long Beach and the late Cliff Branch from the University of Colorado.
“The money raised from this event, plus generous donations from community leaders, will still be used as planned for the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College,” said Johnny Rodgers, the award's founder. “We are very grateful for the community support and look forward to planning the event for next year.”
Rodgers, a former Nebraska star, Heisman Trophy winner and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, established the award nine years ago.
The awards, Rodgers said, will be given to the winners at a later date. He said the ceremony will be shown on the Nebraska Television Network.
"We had an awesome event planned, but we'll have to wait until things calm down a little bit," Rodgers said Wednesday. "When we present the award, we'll have it on TV with highlights and also talk with people from Metro about the scholarships, because that's what people are really supporting."
The total amount of money raised for the scholarship this year will be around $350,000, Rodgers said. Metro Community College matches the amount raised.
