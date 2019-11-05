It's time to tip off the 2019-20 college basketball season.

All but one of the state's six Division I men's and women's teams will be in action tonight. The other, the Nebraska women, starts their season tomorrow. Here's a rundown of the season-opening action.

» UNO men at Wichita State, 7 p.m.

» Creighton men vs. Kennesaw State, 8 p.m.

» Nebraska men vs. UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

» Creighton women at UNO women, 7 p.m. (click here for a preview of this game)

» Nebraska women vs. Alabama A&M, noon Wednesday

The World-Herald has been getting you ready for the season with complete previews of all the programs. Scroll down and check out the links below to read up on your favorite team:

Nebraska men's basketball

* * *

Creighton men's basketball

* * *

UNO men's basketball

* * *

Nebraska women's basketball

* * *

Creighton women's basketball

* * *

UNO women's basketball

Photos: Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams

Each spring, The World-Herald honors the state's top five boys and girls basketball players. Here's a look at more than a decade of All-Nebraska first-team basketball selections and how they were portrayed in The World-Herald. 

1 of 15

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription