Ten athletes, coaches and administrators affiliated with Nebraska are a part of the Big Ten's Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition.
NU softball player Courtney Wallace, distance runner Sadio Fenner and volleyball middle Kayla Caffey are the three Husker student-athletes on the coalition. They're joined by Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, wrestling coach Mark Manning, Chancellor Ronnie Green, administrators John Johnson and Pat Logsdon, diversity and inclusion director DaWon Baker and former baseball player Shawn Buchanan, who is on the Big Ten advisory commission.
The goal of the coalition, formed by Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a June 1 letter, "is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest."
Both Wallace and Fenner have released statements on Twitter related to protests following the killing of George Floyd.
The league also announced a Voter Registration Initiative — in the planning stages since February 2020 — to register and empower the league's 10,000 student-athletes to vote.
“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Warren said in a press release. “We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”
I will not continue to sit back quietly for others comfort. pic.twitter.com/XFVrnCitIn— Courtney Wallace (@coooouurttnneyy) June 7, 2020
Be the change you want to see in the world. pic.twitter.com/2vg9MS8xSt— Sadio Fenner (@SadioFenner) June 6, 2020
