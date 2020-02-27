LINCOLN — Young track and field teams don’t usually win conference championship meets, so Nebraska track and field coach Gary Pepin isn’t exactly betting on either of his squads to come home with a Big Ten trophy this weekend.

“But that’s why they have the meet and they don’t do it by postmail,” Pepin said Thursday of the Big Ten Track and Field Championships being held in Geneva, Ohio at the SPIRE Institute. A half-century ago, postmail duals — where teams would track their times and marks at home and send them in to see who did better — were common. Not now.

But all track coaches pre-score meets based on the rankings available at TFRRS.com, which logs every performance in college track and field. And those rankings, Pepin said, suggest NU has an uphill climb on both sides, especially with the women, a team that has 35 freshmen.

“We’re very, very young, but I like them a lot,” Pepin said. The Husker women have key injuries in spots, including high jumper Petra Luteran, one of the Big Ten’s best, who has battled injuries throughout her career. Ohio State — which has one of the best sprinting teams in the nation — and the more-balanced Minnesota are among the favorites on the women’s side.

On the men’s side, Indiana, Pepin said, is a “heavy favorite” after narrowly losing the Big Ten indoor title in 2019 to Nebraska. Iowa will have a strong contender.

The Husker men have a strong chance, Pepin said, if all of the 13 athletes in “scoring position” perform or exceed their expectations. Distance runner George Kusche — second in the Big Ten in both the mile and 3,000-meter run — will have a chance to pull off a rare double-title. High jumper Mayson Conner — who has previously won a Big Ten title — is battling a foot injury, Pepin said, but still has the Big Ten’s third-best mark, while 60-meter hurdlers Luke Siedhoff and Darius Luff both have the fourth-best times in the 60-meter hurdles. Burger Lambrechts, Jr has the fourth-longest shot put throw.

On the women’s side, only triple jumper Ieva Turke — who ranks second in the Big Ten — has a realistic shot at a league crown. Other point-scoring possibilities rank sixth or lower in the league.

The events begin at 9:50 a.m. Friday morning and continue Saturday at 10:00 a.m. The event can be watched on BTN+.

