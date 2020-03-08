PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Coach Mark Manning said quality depth is one of fourth-ranked Nebraska's biggest strengths this season.

That was on display during the two days of the Big Ten wrestling tournament.

NU, which had never placed better than fourth at the league tournament since joining the Big Ten, finished second behind Iowa. Six Huskers recorded top-three finishes.

No. 1 Iowa had three individual champions and racked up 156.5 points, followed by Nebraska with 131. Ohio State, ranked fifth, had 112. No. 2 Penn State was fourth with 107.

Nebraska also qualified all 10 wrestlers for the national tournament — its most since 2016. Nationals begins March 19 in Minneapolis.

Eric Schultz was the lone Husker in the finals Sunday. The 197-pounder lost a 4-1 decision to Ohio State senior Kollin Moore, who won his third conference title.

Moore, who had defeated Schultz 6-2 in the regular season, got a first-period takedown then prevented Schultz from generating any offense.

The Huskers fared much better in the third-place matches, going 5-0.

Among the third-place finishers were senior Collin Purinton (149) and freshman Peyton Robb (157) — both were seeded seventh in their weight classes. Purinton got a takedown with 20 seconds left for a 3-0 win over Minnesota's Brayton Lee while Robb picked up a 5-4 decision over Eric Barone of Illinois.

Also finishing third were CJ Red (141), Isaiah White (165) and Taylor Venz (184). A year ago when Nebraska finished fifth at the league meet, it had two wrestlers in the top three.

This weekend, every Husker finished in the top seven. Heavyweight David Jensen was fifth, Alex Thomsen (125) and Mikey Labriola (174) were sixth and Ridge Lovett (133) was seventh.

Iowa's champions were Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165). Michael Kemerer (174) was a runner-up for the Hawkeyes.

Team scoring: Iowa 156.5, Nebraska 131, Ohio State 112, Penn State 107, Purdue 83, Northwestern 79.5, Michigan 73, Minnesota 63.5, Wisconsin 62.5, Michigan State 57, Illinois 49, Rutgers 25.5, Indiana 14.5, Maryland 0.

