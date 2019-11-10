TROY, N.Y. — Six Huskers won their respective weight class pools Sunday at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic.

Nebraska's winners, who all went 3-0 on the day, included Collin Purinton at 149, Peyton Robb at 157, Isaiah White and Dalton Peters at 165, Eric Schultz at 197 and heavyweight Christian Lance.

Robb's final win was a pin over fellow Husker John Blankenship, while Lance decisioned fellow Husker David Jensen 3-1 in sudden victory in their last match.

The Huskers also were involved in a number of matchups between top 10-ranked individuals. White, ranked fifth at 165, defeated No. 6 Joshua Shields of Arizona State 7-1; Arizona State's Zahid Valencia, top-ranked at 184, edged No. 4 Taylor Venz 8-7; at 174, No. 2 Jordan Kutler of Lehigh downed No. 3 Mikey Labriola 4-1; and at 141, No. 2 Dom Demas of Oklahoma pinned seventh-ranked CJ Red in the first period.

NU returns to action next Sunday at the Daktronics Open in Brookings, South Dakota.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags