BROOKINGS, S.D. — Nebraska redshirt freshmen Ridge Lovett and Kevon Davenport won their weight classes while competing unattached at Sunday's Daktronics Open.

Lovett, a four-time state champion from Idaho, went 3-0 to win the 133-pound division, while Davenport won three matches to claim the 149-pound title.

Two other Huskers, Alex Thomsen (125) and Bubba Wilson (157), placed second. Thomsen lost to 18th-ranked Patrick McKee of Minnesota in his final.

Nebraska returns to dual action when it hosts Wyoming at 7 p.m. Friday.​

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments