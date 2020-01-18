IOWA CITY — Top-ranked Iowa continued its dominance in duals this season as the Hawkeyes knocked off seventh-ranked Nebraska 26-6 Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa, which won its first six duals this season by a combined score of 212-18, won eight of the 10 matches against the Huskers.

Iowa raced to an 8-0 lead after a technical fall from Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and a win by Austin DeSanto at 133 before CJ Red put the Big Red on the board.

Facing sixth-ranked Max Murin, Red, ranked ninth, got two takedowns in the first period on his way to a 6-2 decision.

Iowa, which has won 11 straight duals against NU, then strung together close wins to pull away.

After top-ranked Pat Lugo won 4-1 at 149 pounds, Kaleb Young recorded a tiebreaking takedown with 32 seconds left for a 6-4 victory over Peyton Robb at 157.

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, second-ranked Alex Marinelli trailed fifth-ranked Isaiah White of Nebraska 2-0 after two periods. But Marinelli got an escape and a takedown in the first 20 seconds of the third period, propelling him to a 4-3 win.

Michael Kemerer followed with a 3-1 win over Mikey Labriola at 174 as he recorded the decisive takedown with 15 seconds left, then Iowa’s Abe Assad rallied from 3-1 down, recording takedowns in the second and third periods for a 6-4 win over fifth-ranked Taylor Venz at 184.

Nebraska’s other win came at 197 as 14th-ranked Eric Schultz upset No. 4 Jacob Warner 3-1. That match also was decided late as Schultz got a takedown with 10 seconds left.

Nebraska, which dropped its Big Ten opener last Sunday at Wisconsin, returns home to face No. 2 Penn State on Friday.

125: Spencer Lee, I, tech. fall Alex Thomsen, 18-0. 133: Austin DeSanto, I, dec. Ridge Lovett, 7-4. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Max Murin, 6-2. 149: Pat Lugo, I, dec. Collin Purinton, 4-1. 157: Kaleb Young, I, dec. Peyton Robb, 6-4. 165: Alex Marinelli, I, dec. Isaiah White, 4-3. 174: Michael Kemerer, I, dec. Mikey Labriola, 3-1. 184: Abe Assad, I, dec. Taylor Venz, 6-4. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Jacob Warner, 3-1. Hwt: Tony Cassioppi, I, dec. Christian Lance, 6-1.

