In one of the most anticipated matchups of the night, second-ranked Alex Marinelli trailed fifth-ranked Isaiah White of Nebraska 2-0 after two periods. But Marinelli got an escape and a takedown in the first 20 seconds of the third period, propelling him to a 4-3 win.
Michael Kemerer followed with a 3-1 win over Mikey Labriola at 174 as he recorded the decisive takedown with 15 seconds left, then Iowa’s Abe Assad rallied from 3-1 down, recording takedowns in the second and third periods for a 6-4 win over fifth-ranked Taylor Venz at 184.
Nebraska’s other win came at 197 as 14th-ranked Eric Schultz upset No. 4 Jacob Warner 3-1. That match also was decided late as Schultz got a takedown with 10 seconds left.
Nebraska, which dropped its Big Ten opener last Sunday at Wisconsin, returns home to face No. 2 Penn State on Friday.
125: Spencer Lee, I, tech. fall Alex Thomsen, 18-0. 133: Austin DeSanto, I, dec. Ridge Lovett, 7-4. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Max Murin, 6-2. 149: Pat Lugo, I, dec. Collin Purinton, 4-1. 157: Kaleb Young, I, dec. Peyton Robb, 6-4. 165: Alex Marinelli, I, dec. Isaiah White, 4-3. 174: Michael Kemerer, I, dec. Mikey Labriola, 3-1. 184: Abe Assad, I, dec. Taylor Venz, 6-4. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Jacob Warner, 3-1. Hwt: Tony Cassioppi, I, dec. Christian Lance, 6-1.
