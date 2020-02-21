MINNEAPOLIS — Fourth-ranked Nebraska rolled to its sixth straight Big Ten dual victory as it downed No. 13 Minnesota 29-12 Friday night.

It was the regular-season finale for the Huskers, who haven't dropped a dual since losing to No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State on back-to-back weekends.

Nebraska won seven of the 10 matches Friday, including four with bonus points.

The most impressive win came at 141 pounds as CJ Red, ranked ninth nationally, pinned No. 6 Mitch McKee midway through the second period. Red trailed 2-1 before getting McKee in a cradle for his third consecutive pin.

Also winning with bonus points were Eric Schultz (major decision at 197), Alex Thomsen (major decision at 125) and Ridge Lovett (forfeit at 133).

Taylor Venz also earned a win over a ranked opponent at 184 pounds. No. 11 Venz, who is from Minnesota, decisioned No. 20 Owen Webster 5-2.

Nebraska next competes in the Big Ten Champoinships, which will be in Piscataway, New Jersey, on March 7.

Results

165: Isaiah White, N, dec. Bailee O'Reilly, 3-2. 174: Devin Skatzka, M, dec. Mikey Labriola, 7-2. 184: Taylor Venz, N, dec. Owen Webster, 5-2. 197: Eric Schultz, N, major dec. Garrett Joles, 17-5. 285: Gable Stevenson, M, major dec. Christian Lance, 19-7. 125: Alex Thomsen, N, major dec. Jake Gliva, 9-1. 133: Ridge Lovett, N, won by forfeit. 141: CJ Red, N, pinned Mitch McKee, 3:53. 149: Brayton Lee, M, tech. fall Christian Miller, 23-8. 157: Caleb Licking, N, dec. Ryan Thomas, 6-0.

