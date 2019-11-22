LINCOLN — Third-ranked Nebraska won the final eight matches to earn a 28-7 dual win over Wyoming on Friday night at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers picked up three bonus-point wins. At 157, freshman Peyton Robb led 8-0 after one period on his way to an 18-2 technical fall, while Collin Purinton (149) and Mikey Labriola (174) won by major decision. Labriola defeated 14th-ranked Hayden Hastings 10-2.

Another solid win for NU came at heavyweight as Christian Lance escaped early in the third period and held on from there for a 3-2 win over 14th-ranked Brian Andrews.

At 184, NU’s Taylor Venz trailed 18th-ranked Tate Samuelson late in the third period before recording a reversal and two-point near-fall for an 11-8 win.

Nebraska returns to action Sunday at No. 17 Northern Iowa.

Nebraska 28, Wyoming 7

125: Cole Verner, W, dec. Alex Thomsen 6-5, TB-1. 133: Montorie Bridges, W, major dec. Zak Hensley, 14-6. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Chase Zollman, 5-1. 149: Collin Purinton, N, major dec. Jaron Jensen, 11-3. 157: Peyton Robb, N, tech. fall Logan Jensen, 18-2. 165: Isaiah White, N, dec. Cole Moody, 9-3. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, major dec. Hayden Hastings, 10-2. 184: Taylor Venz, N, dec. Tate Samuelson, 11-8. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Stephen Buchanan, 7-6. Hwt: Christian Lance, N, dec. Brian Andrews, 3-2.

