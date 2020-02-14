LINCOLN — Nebraska won its fifth consecutive Big Ten dual as the No. 4 Huskers downed No. 22 Michigan 25-15 Friday night at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers won four matches with bonus points, including a first-minute pin for CJ Red at 141 pounds. It was Red’s third pin in his last four matches.

Taylor Venz at 184 picked up an impressive 16-6 major decision over 20th-ranked Jelani Embree, while Mikey Labriola (174) won by technical fall and Ridge Lovett (133) earned an 11-0 major decision. Lovett has won five straight matches to improve to 13-6.

Senior Isaiah White, ranked fifth at 165, also picked up a win, as did Eric Schultz at 197.

Michigan did win a pair of matchups of ranked opponents. At 157, No. 9 Will Lewan trailed Husker freshman Peyton Robb 3-1 in the third period before earning a 4-3 decision. And at 149, Nebraska’s Collin Purinton trailed Kanen Storr, ranked 10th, 5-4 in the third period before Storr recorded a takedown to secure an 8-5 win.

Nebraska finishes the regular season on Feb. 21 as it goes to No. 13 Minnesota.

Results

157: Will Lewan, M, dec. Peyton Robb, 4-3. 165: Isaiah White, N, dec. Tyler Meisinger, 11-4. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, tech. fall Max Maylor, 23-8. 184: Taylor Venz, N, major dec. Jelani Embree, 16-6. 197: Eric Schultz, N, dec. Jackson Striggow, 6-3. 285: Mason Parris, M, pinned David Jensen, 2:01. 125: Jack Medley, M, dec. Alex Thomsen, 6-1. 133: Ridge Lovett, N, major dec. Austin Assad, 11-0. 141: CJ Red, N, pinned Cole Martin, :52. 149: Kanen Storr, M, dec. Collin Purinton, 8-5.

