Isaiah White delivered as dramatic a win as you’ll see the last time he was on the Devaney Center mat.
Nebraska had lost duals to No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State the previous two weekends with No. 3 Ohio State in town.
The dual was tied 14-14 going into the final match: White, ranked fifth nationally at 165 pounds, facing No. 16 Ethan Smith. White got an early takedown before injuring his left ankle late in the first period.
The injury slowed White’s offense, and the match appeared to be headed to sudden victory. But White’s final move — right in front of NU’s bench — caught Smith, then the Husker senior recorded a pin with two seconds remaining to set off a celebration by teammates and the Devaney crowd.
“Hopefully, we can use this as momentum and keep going the rest of the year,” White said after that win. “This is my last year, so I might as well go out with a bang.”
White will wrestle his final home match Friday, when the fourth-ranked Huskers face No. 22 Michigan on BTN.
White, an All-American last year when he placed fifth at nationals, is 14-3 this season. His losses are to opponents ranked first, second and fourth in his weight class.
“He’s really grown as a wrestler and a person,” coach Mark Manning said after the OSU dual. “We know he can be a national champ, and he’s in one of the toughest weight classes.”
The only other senior who has been in NU’s starting lineup all season is Collin Purinton, who is 13-7 at 149 pounds. Ranked 16th, Purinton will face No. 10 Kanen Storr on Friday.
Michigan, which is coming off last weekend’s 27-9 loss at Iowa, has four other ranked wrestlers, led by No. 2 heavyweight Mason Parris.
Nebraska’s dual season will finish Feb. 21, when the Huskers go to No. 13 Minnesota.
Close
Penn State's Shakur Rasheed celebrates his win against Nebraska's Eric Shultz on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz pounds his chest as he exits the stage on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is declared the victor over Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson gains control over Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Official Doug Hoops looks for the pin by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White tries to avoid a takedown by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is taken down by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson tries to gain position on Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett is taken down by Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz wrestles Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson celebrates his win over Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is taken pinned in the final round by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is pinned by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Mark Manning challenges a point by Penn Sate on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his victory on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska coaches speak to official Jason Wedgbury over a call on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is overpowered by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett competes against Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola is restrained by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's is declared the victor in his match against Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola removes his bands after his loss to Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's takes a moment of pause during his match against Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Brandon Meredith adjust his head strap during his match against Nebraska's Alex Thomson on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is rolled by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph topples Nebraska's Isaiah White on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Penn State's Mark Hall vie for an opening on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz turns Penn State's Aaron Brooks on his head on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is tries to gain position over Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Shakur Rasheed celebrates his win against Nebraska's Eric Shultz on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz pounds his chest as he exits the stage on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is declared the victor over Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson gains control over Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Official Doug Hoops looks for the pin by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White tries to avoid a takedown by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is taken down by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson tries to gain position on Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett is taken down by Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz wrestles Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson celebrates his win over Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is taken pinned in the final round by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is pinned by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Mark Manning challenges a point by Penn Sate on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his victory on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska coaches speak to official Jason Wedgbury over a call on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is overpowered by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett competes against Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola is restrained by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's is declared the victor in his match against Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola removes his bands after his loss to Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's takes a moment of pause during his match against Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Brandon Meredith adjust his head strap during his match against Nebraska's Alex Thomson on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is rolled by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph topples Nebraska's Isaiah White on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Penn State's Mark Hall vie for an opening on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz turns Penn State's Aaron Brooks on his head on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is tries to gain position over Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.