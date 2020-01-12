MADISON, Wis. — No. 8 Wisconsin won the first four matches, which included two pins, and then held on for a 25-18 win over No. 2 Nebraska on Sunday afternoon.

The Badgers set the tone in the opening match. NU's Alex Thomsen and Eric Barnett were tied 2-2 in the 125-pound match before Barnett recorded a reversal and a pin in the first 45 seconds of the third period.

Wisconsin also picked up a key 10-6 win at 165 as fifth-ranked Evan Wick defeated third-ranked Isaiah White. Wick led 4-2 and added a four-point near-fall in the third period.

NU's Mikey Labriola (174), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) followed with wins to pull the Huskers within 22-18. But at heavyweight, fifth-ranked Trent Hillger of Wisconsin got a third-period takedown to secure a 4-1 win over 16th-ranked Christian Lance.

It was Nebraska's first dual loss of the season, and the schedule gets no easier for the Huskers. They go to No. 1 Iowa on Saturday before facing No. 3 Penn State on Jan. 24.

Results

125: Eric Barnett, W, pinned Alex Thomsen, 5:45. 133: Seth Gross, W, major dec. Ridge Lovett, 13-5. 141: Tristan Moran, W, dec. CJ Red, 9-4. 149: Cole Martin, W, pinned Collin Purinton, 1:44. 157: Peyton Robb, N, tech. fall Drew Scharenbrock, 19-2. 165: Evan Wick, W, dec. Isaiah White, 10-6. 174: Mikey Labriola, N, dec. Jared Krattiger, 9-3. 184: Taylor Venz, N, tech. fall Tyler Dow, 17-1. 197: Eric Schultz, N, tech. fall Taylor Watkins, 24-8. Hwt: Trent Hillger, W, dec. Christian Lance, 4-1.

