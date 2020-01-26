LINCOLN — No. 7 Nebraska rebounded from Friday's two-point loss to No. 2 Penn State by downing Michigan State 25-12 in a wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska trailed 12-7 midway through the dual before winning the final five matches.

The Huskers got a first-period pin from CJ Red at 141 pounds and a major decision from Mikey Labriola at 174.

Nebraska returns to action Feb. 2 when it hosts No. 3 Ohio State.

Photos: Nebraska wrestling hosts Penn State

1 of 35

