LINCOLN — No. 7 Nebraska rebounded from Friday's two-point loss to No. 2 Penn State by downing Michigan State 25-12 in a wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at the Devaney Center.
Nebraska trailed 12-7 midway through the dual before winning the final five matches.
The Huskers got a first-period pin from CJ Red at 141 pounds and a major decision from Mikey Labriola at 174.
Nebraska returns to action Feb. 2 when it hosts No. 3 Ohio State.
