CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — No. 3 Nebraska earned four bonus-point wins and edged No. 17 Northern Iowa 23-19 in a dual Sunday.

The Huskers got a pin from Peyton Robb (157 pounds), technical falls from CJ Red (141) and Eric Schultz (197) and a major decision from Isaiah White (165).

But NU's best win on the day came from 149-pound Collin Purinton, who earned a 9-7 sudden-victory over third-ranked Max Thomsen.

Northern Iowa won two matchups of top-10 opponents. Seventh-ranked Bryce Steiert edged No. 3 Mikey Labriola 2-1 at 174, while at 184, No. 7 Taylor Lujan pulled away from third-ranked Taylor Venz for a 15-6 major decision.

Nebraska's next event will be Dec. 6 as they wrestle at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments