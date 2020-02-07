WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Coming off Sunday's win over then-No. 3 Ohio State, fourth-ranked Nebraska stayed on a roll as they downed No. 14 Purdue 31-9 Friday night.

The Huskers, who won seven of the last eight matches, earned bonus points in four of their wins.

Ridge Lovett trailed his 133-pound match 2-1 after one period before pinning Travis Ford-Melton midway through the second. Then at 165, Isaiah White, who ended Sunday's win with a dramatic pin, stuck Tanner Webster midway through the first period.

Eric Schultz added a major decision at 197, while Peyton Robb, ranked 18th at 157, won by injury default over No. 7 Kendall Coleman. Robb led 3-1 in the second period when they bumped heads. Coleman went into concussion protocol and couldn't continue.

At 149, NU's Collin Purinton earned an impressive 13-6 win over 18th-ranked Griffin Parriott, and at heavyweight, David Jensen led 9-0 in the third period before holding on for a 12-8 win.

Nebraska stays on the road and will face Indiana at noon Sunday.

Results

125: Devin Schroder, P, dec. Alex Thomsen, 8-2. 133: Ridge Lovett, N, pinned Travis Ford-Melton, 3:57. 141: Parker Filius, P, dec. Zak Hensley, 6-1. 149: Collin Purinton, N, dec. Griffin Parriott, 13-6. 157: Peyton Robb, N, won by injury default over Kendall Coleman, 3:15. 165: Isaiah White, N, pinned Tanner Webster, 1:22. 174: Dylan Lydy, P, dec. Mikey Labriola, 5-2. 184: Taylor Venz, N, dec. Max Lyon, 4-1. 197: Eric Schultz, N, major dec. Jared Florell, 15-6. 285: David Jensen, N, dec. Thomas Penola, 12-8.​

