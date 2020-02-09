BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fourth-ranked Nebraska won its fourth straight Big Ten dual, rolling past Indiana 35-6 Sunday.

The Huskers won eight of the 10 matches, including six with bonus points. CJ Red opened the dual by pinning Eddie Bolivar in the first minute of their 141-pound match, and Mikey Labriola (174) recorded a pin 52 seconds into his match.

Nebraska also got a technical fall from Taylor Venz (184) and major decisions from Peyton Robb (157), Eric Schultz (197) and heavyweight Christian Lance.

In the only matchup between ranked opponents, Indiana’s Graham Rooks, No. 14 at 149, edged No. 16 Collin Purinton 3-2, with the winning point coming when Purinton was called for stalling in the third period.

Nebraska hosts its final home dual of the season Friday against No. 22 Michigan.

Results

141 pounds: CJ Red, NU, pinned Eddie Bolivar, :53. 149: Graham Rooks, IU, dec. Collin Purinton, 3-2. 157: Peyton Robb, NU, major dec. Fernie Silva, 9-1. 165: Jake Silverstein, NU, dec. Dillon Hoey, 11-7. 174: Mikey Labriola, NU, pinned Diego Lemley, :52. 184: Taylor Venz, NU, tech. fall Jacob Hinz, 15-0. 197: Eric Schultz, NU, major dec. Nick Willham, 18-6. 285: Christian Lance, NU, major dec. Jake Kliemola, 12-4. 125: Liam Cronin, IU, dec. Alex Thomsen, 4-1. 133: Ridge Lovett, NU, dec. Cayden Rooks, 4-2.

Photos: Nebraska wrestling hosts Penn State

1 of 35

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started