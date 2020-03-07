PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Junior Eric Schultz, who is enjoying his best season as a Husker, is in the 197-pound championship round at the Big Ten wrestling meet.

The Huskers are in second place in the team standings with 102.5 points. Top-ranked Iowa, which has four in the finals, leads with 121.5 points. Ohio State is third with 94, a half-point ahead of Penn State.

Five Huskers advanced to the semifinals, but NU went 1-4 in that round. Three of them — CJ Red (141), Isaiah White (165) and Taylor Venz (184) — lost to top seeds in the semifinals.

Schultz, who is 23-3 on the season, came into the meet as the second seed. After recording a pin in the quarterfinals, Schultz led Shakur Rasheed of Penn State 4-2 after two periods and held on for a 4-3 victory.

Schultz, who is ranked No. 3 nationally, will face No. 1 Kollin Moore of Ohio State in the finals. Moore handed Schultz a 6-2 loss during the teams’ dual on Feb. 2.

Venz led his semifinal against Penn State’s Aaron Brooks 4-3 in the second period before Brooks recorded a pin midway through that period. Venz had defeated Brooks 9-5 during the season.

Red, who was a Big Ten runner-up last season, reached the semifinals before falling 7-5 to top-rated Nick Lee of Penn State.

One of Nebraska’s best wins in the quarterfinals was by freshman Peyton Robb, seeded seventh, as he decisioned second-seeded Kaleb Young of Iowa. Robb led 3-1 after two periods and held on for a 3-2 win. Robb lost 3-2 in the semis.

All 10 Huskers won at least three matches on Saturday. All 10 will be competing Sunday.

Advancing to the finals for the Hawkeyes are Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149), Alex Marinelli (165) and Michael Kemerer (174). Lee and Kemerer are the top seeds in their weight classes, while Lugo and Marinelli will face No. 1 seeds in their finals.

Penn State has five in the finals, while Ohio State advanced three. Iowa, NU, PSU and OSU all are ranked in the top five nationally.

