The Nebraska wrestling team is ranked No. 2 in the latest coaches poll.

That matches the program high, which was first reached in February 2008. 

The Huskers, which opened the season ranked No. 5 before bumping up to No. 3 last week, are coming off victories against Wyoming and then-No. 17 Northern Iowa this past weekend.

The Big Ten occupies the top three spots in the national rankings and five of the top 10. Joining Nebraska in the top 25 are No. 1 Iowa (which received 13 of 14 first-place votes), No. 3 Penn State, No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State, No. 14 Minnesota, No. 15 Northwestern, No. 22 Michigan and No. 23 Purdue.

Nebraska returns to action Dec. 6 at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas.

