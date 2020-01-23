Six days after Nebraska fell 26-6 at No. 1 Iowa, second-ranked Penn State awaits the No. 7 Huskers at the Devaney Center on Friday.

PSU, winner of four straight national championships and eight of the past nine, has had setbacks this season. Its 60-dual winning streak ended in November, when Arizona State edged the Nittany Lions 19-18. Then Anthony Cassar, the defending champion at heavyweight, was lost for the season with a shoulder injury.

But the Nittany Lions still have a lineup filled with standouts.

At 165 pounds, Penn State features two-time national champ and top-ranked Vincenzo Joseph, who will face fifth-ranked Isaiah White. White lost a 4-3 decision to No. 2 Alex Marinelli last weekend.

The Nittany Lions also have Mark Hall (No. 1 at 174), Nick Lee (No. 2 at 141) and Roman Bravo-Young (No. 3 at 133).

True freshman Ridge Lovett, Nebraska’s starter at 133, will face a top-three opponent for the third straight weekend after matching up with No. 1 Seth Gross of Wisconsin and No. 2 Austin DeSanto of Iowa.

Besides White, other Huskers ranked in the top 10 are Mikey Labriola (sixth at 174), CJ Red (eighth at 141), Taylor Venz (eighth at 184) and Eric Schultz (eighth at 197).

