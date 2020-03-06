LINCOLN — Walk into Nebraska’s wrestling practice room and immediately you’ll see a wall covered with plaques, each one with the name of a former Husker who won at least one individual conference championship.

Twenty-five Huskers have garnered plaques over the past 30 years, but the last one to win a title was Robert Kokesh — now one of the team’s assistants — in 2015.

So this week when the current Huskers passed by those plaques, they saw a handwritten note on a piece of paper attached to the wall. It read “We Need Some Company!!”

This year’s Huskers get their shots at conference titles this weekend as the Big Ten’s meet takes place in Piscataway, New Jersey. The tournament begins Saturday, with the finals Sunday afternoon.

“We’re really solid from 125 (pounds) all the way to heavyweight,” coach Mark Manning said of his Huskers. “That’s how you win championships, you have to be tough at every weight class and score points at every weight class.”

Manning believes this year’s team is deeper than in recent years, but life in the highly competitive Big Ten isn’t easy, no matter your depth. Ten conference teams are ranked in the coaches Top 25, including four of the top five.

Nebraska is fourth in the coaches poll, but the Huskers have only one individual seeded in the top three in individual weight classes. That’s Eric Schultz, seeded second at 197 pounds.

CJ Red (141) and Isaiah White (165) are ranked in the top seven nationally in their weight classes, but both are seeded fourth at Big Tens.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling right, but at the same time, this conference tournament is 0-0. There’s seeds, but those seeds don’t determine how you’re going to finish up,” Red said. “I’m going in to prove everyone wrong.”

Red has been on a roll recently, pinning his last three opponents and four of his last five. The postseason is when the junior has been at his best — he’s a two-time All-American as he finished seventh at nationals as a freshman and eighth last year. He also was runner-up at Big Tens last year.

“I’ve had an OK run this year, but this (time of year) is what everyone is going to remember,” Red said. “The in-season stuff’s cool, but people remember where you finished on the podium.”

No other current Husker has reached the Big Ten finals, but three others are returning All-Americans — White, Mikey Labriola (174) and Taylor Venz (184).

Manning believes some of his wrestlers aren’t seeded higher because they’ve absorbed losses during a difficult schedule. In consecutive weeks, NU lost duals to No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State before beating No. 5 Ohio State. NU also won the 32-team Cliff Keen Invitational in December.

“I’m scheduled to challenge guys. We want our guys to learn and develop and get better,” Manning said.

“(The schedule) brought a lot of challenges for the team, but I think team-wise that tough stretch made us closer,” Venz said.

Nebraska won its final six Big Ten duals this season, four against ranked opponents.

