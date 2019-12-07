LAS VEGAS — Senior Isaiah White won the 165-pound weight class as he helped second-ranked Nebraska claim the team title at the Cliff Keen Wrestling Invitational on Saturday.

Nebraska, which won the Keen Invite for the third time in program history, had nine of its 10 wrestlers place and finished with 118 points, while Ohio State was second in the 32-team field with 109.5. Arizona State was third, followed by Northern Iowa, Purdue and Iowa State.

White, ranked fourth nationally at 165, won his title with a 3-1 sudden-victory over fifth-ranked Josh Shields of Arizona State. After trading escapes to start the second and third periods, White got the decisive takedown 35 seconds into extra time.

Mikey Labriola finished third at 174, winning his last match 7-5 in sudden-victory over Minnesota’s Devin Skatzka. At 133, Ridge Lovett took third place with a 7-1 decision over Iowa State’s Todd Small.

Other Husker placers included CJ Red (fifth at 141), Taylor Venz (fifth at 184), Eric Schultz (fifth at 197), Christian Lance (sixth at heavyweight), Peyton Robb (seventh at 157) and Collin Purinton (eighth at 149).

Nebraska returns to action Dec. 20 at home against Oregon State.

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription