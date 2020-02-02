LINCOLN — Senior Isaiah White recorded a pin with two seconds left to give No. 6 Nebraska a 19-14 dual win over No. 3 Ohio State on Sunday at the Devaney Center.

White, ranked fourth nationally, trailed Ohio State's Ethan Smith 4-3 in his match before the pin.

Nebraska opened the dual with Mikey Labriola, ranked sixth at 174 pounds, taking down seventh-ranked Kaleb Romero at the final horn for a 3-1 win. David Jensen (285), Alex Thomsen (125), Ridge Lovett (133) and Peyton Robb (157) also earned wins for the Huskers.

In another marquee matchups, Ohio State's Kollin Moore, the top-ranked wrestler at 197 pounds, used two quick takedowns to defeat sixth-ranked Eric Schultz 6-2.

Nebraska returns to action Friday at Purdue.

