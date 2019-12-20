Second-ranked Nebraska won five of its matches with bonus points as the Huskers rolled to a 32-3 dual win over Oregon State on Friday night at the Devaney Center.

Mikey Labriola (174 pounds), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) started the night with bonus-point wins, then Peyton Robb (technical fall at 157) and Isaiah White (major decision at 165) closed the dual with bonus points.

Nebraska's tightest win came in the heavyweight match as Christian Lance recorded a reversal in the final seconds of a 5-4 win over Jamarcus Grant.

Oregon State's lone win came at 133 as Devan Turner broke a 2-2 tie with NU's Ridge Lovett in the final 10 seconds with a takedown and two-point near-fall.

Nebraska is off until Jan. 12 when it opens Big Ten action at Wisconsin.

Results

174: Mikey Labriola, N, tech. fall Colton Beisley, 20-5. 184: Taylor Venz, N, major dec. Colt Doyle, 9-0. 197: Eric Schultz, N, tech. fall J.J. Dixson, 21-5. Hwt: Christian Lance, N, dec. Jamarcus Grant, 5-4. 125: Double forfeit. 133: Devan Turner, OS, dec. Ridge Lovett, 6-2. 141: CJ Red, N, dec. Grant Willits, 6-2. 149: Collin Purinton, N, dec. Lane Stigall, 8-4. 157: Peyton Robb, N, tech. fall Logan Meek, 16-1. 165: Isaiah White, N, major dec. Aaron Olmos, 10-2. A: 1,278.

