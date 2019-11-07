LINCOLN — Nebraska, ranked fifth in the preseason, cruised to a pair of wins at the season-opening Nebraska Duals on Thursday night at the Devaney Center.

The Huskers won 19 of their 20 matches while earning victories over Chadron State and UNK.

Two of the best matches came at 141— where NU’s CJ Red, who is ranked sixth nationally, earned a 10-7 decision over UNK’s Wesley Dawkins, last year’s national runner-up in Division II — and at 165 as NU’s Isaiah White, who placed fifth at nationals last season, earned a 6-4 decision over UNK’s Matt Malcom, the defending D-II national champ.

Among the Huskers who won twice were Alex Thomsen (125), Zach Hensley (133), Mikey Labriola (174) and Eric Schultz (197).

In the night’s other matches, UNK beat Hastings 54-0 and Chadron State downed Hastings 45-3.

Nebraska next competes Sunday at the Collegiate Classic in Troy, New York.

