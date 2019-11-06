The Huskers start their season with a new event.
Four teams from the state will compete in the Nebraska Duals, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Center.
“It’s a tribute to wrestling in Nebraska,” coach Mark Manning said. “There’s a lot of good wrestlers in Nebraska.”
NU will first face Chadron State, while UNK squares off with Hastings. After those matchups, NU will wrestle UNK while Chadron State and Hastings duel.
The Huskers, who return four All-Americans from last year, are ranked fifth in the coaches poll. UNK is fourth in the Division II poll.
The event is free and open to the public.
