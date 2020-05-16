The Nebraska wrestling team added a transfer from a conference foe Saturday as coach Mark Manning announced that Liam Cronin will join the Huskers as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.
Cronin, a 125-pounder, spent the first three seasons of his college career at Indiana.
Cronin has won 41 matches in his career, including 17 this past season as he finished fifth at the Big Ten championships and earned a bid to the NCAA championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Orange, California, product was an under-23 World Team Trials Greco-Roman champion in 2019 and finished third in Greco-Roman at the under-23 national championships in 2018.
Penn State's Shakur Rasheed celebrates his win against Nebraska's Eric Shultz on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz pounds his chest as he exits the stage on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is declared the victor over Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson gains control over Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Official Doug Hoops looks for the pin by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White tries to avoid a takedown by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is taken down by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White wrestles Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson tries to gain position on Penn State's Brandon Meredith during their match on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett is taken down by Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz wrestles Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson celebrates his win over Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is taken pinned in the final round by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is pinned by Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska head coach Mark Manning challenges a point by Penn Sate on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz celebrates his victory on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska coaches speak to official Jason Wedgbury over a call on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Collin Purinton celebrates his victory over Penn State's Jarod Verkleeren on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Christian Lance is overpowered by Penn State's Seth Nevills on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Ridge Lovett competes against Penn State's Roman Bravo-Young on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola is restrained by Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's is declared the victor in his match against Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola removes his bands after his loss to Penn State's Mark Hall on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's takes a moment of pause during his match against Penn State's Aaron Brooks on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Brandon Meredith adjust his head strap during his match against Nebraska's Alex Thomson on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Peyton Robb is rolled by Penn State's Bo Pipher on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph topples Nebraska's Isaiah White on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Mikey Labriola and Penn State's Mark Hall vie for an opening on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alex Thomson wrestles Penn State's Brandon Meredith on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Eric Schultz is taken down by Penn State's Shakur Rasheed on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Taylor Venz turns Penn State's Aaron Brooks on his head on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isaiah White is tries to gain position over Penn State's Vincenzo Joseph on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Devaney Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
