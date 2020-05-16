The Nebraska wrestling team added a transfer from a conference foe Saturday as coach Mark Manning announced that Liam Cronin will join the Huskers as a graduate transfer for the 2020-21 season.

Cronin, a 125-pounder, spent the first three seasons of his college career at Indiana.

Cronin has won 41 matches in his career, including 17 this past season as he finished fifth at the Big Ten championships and earned a bid to the NCAA championships, which were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Orange, California, product was an under-23 World Team Trials Greco-Roman champion in 2019 and finished third in Greco-Roman at the under-23 national championships in 2018.​

Photos: Nebraska wrestling hosts Penn State

1 of 35

