Nebraska coach Mark Manning met with Ridge Lovett in September about the possibility of him redshirting this wrestling season.
After all, Lovett just turned 19 in August and was still getting acclimated to college wrestling.
“Juggling the challenges of wrestling in the best conference in the country and being a student in a big-time conference is quite a load,” said Manning, whose team has its last nonconference dual when it hosts Oregon State at 6 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.
The Huskers had senior Zack Hensley in their lineup at 133 pounds for their first three duals this season, but on Nov. 24, Manning pulled the redshirt off Lovett for the Northern Iowa dual. Lovett lost that match, but two weekends later he had breakout performance at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, going 5-1 and finishing third in his weight class.
His only loss came to Montorie Bridges of Wyoming, ranked seventh at 133 by InterMat. And Lovett debuted at No. 10 in the rankings the next week.
“It was pretty impressive. He kept focused all the way through the tournament,” Manning said. “We knew Ridge has a big heart, wrestles hard. He’s a gritty, tough performer.”
Lovett was a four-time undefeated state champion in Idaho, compiling a 169-0 record. He also was a two-time champion at Junior Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota. He wrestled at 138 pounds in Fargo, and standing nearly 5-foot-9, Manning said, Lovett is a lean 133.
“Ridge is about competing, he’s a competitor,” Manning said. “He has that extra element that you can’t teach.”
Lovett was one of nine Huskers who placed at the Cliff Keen meet as the Huskers won the team title. That helped elevate Nebraska to No. 2 in the coaches poll. Isaiah White won the 165-pound title, while Mikey Labriola (174) was third. Along with Lovett, they were the only Huskers to place in the top four.
“What I’m most satisfied with is we have guys who are hungry and were upset that they didn’t perform better (in Vegas). As a coach, you got to love that,” Manning said. “This team really found itself out in Las Vegas. That motivation and that drive is contagious.”
Before the Husker dual Friday, there will be two high school duals at Devaney beginning at 4. Omaha Skutt will face Broken Bow, while Fremont Bergan takes on Plainview.
