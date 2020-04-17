Four Nebraska wrestlers were named first-team All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Friday.

CJ Red (141 pounds), Isaiah White (165), Taylor Venz (184) and Eric Schultz (197) each earned first-team All-America honors. All four finished the season ranked in the top 10 of their weight class.

Collin Purinton (149) and Mikey Labriola (174) made the second team, while Ridge Lovett (133) and Peyton Robb (157) were honorable mention.​

Photos: Nebraska wrestling hosts Penn State

