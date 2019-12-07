LAS VEGAS — Second-ranked Nebraska had five wrestlers reach the semifinals at the 32-team Cliff Keen Invitational on Friday.

The Huskers had all 10 of their wrestlers reach the quarterfinals — they were a combined 19-0 through the first two rounds.

NU’s best win in the quarters came at 141 pounds, where CJ Red pinned 12th-ranked Tariq Wilson of North Carolina State in 33 seconds. Also winning in the quarterfinals were Ridge Lovett (133), Isaiah White (165), Mikey Labriola (174) and heavyweight Christian Lance, who won by major decision.

Three of Nebraska’s losses in the quarterfinals were by one point.

The Huskers lead the team race with 69 points, one ahead of Ohio State. Arizona State is next with 60.5. The semifinals and finals are Saturday.

