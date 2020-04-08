...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Maurtice Ivy was the first 2,000-point scorer in Nebraska women's basketball program history.
Maurtice Ivy was announced as the fourth member of the 2020 Nebraska athletic hall of fame class on Wednesday.
As the 1988 Big Eight player of the year, Ivy led Nebraska women's basketball to the Big Eight regular-season title and the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance. Ivy was the first 2,000-point scorer in program history, as well as first NU player to be a three-time all-conference selection and the first to be named conference player of the year. Ivy's No. 30 was retired in 2011, becoming the second Husker to be honored with a jersey retirement.
Ivy, an Omaha Central grad, ended her career as Nebraska’s all-time leader in points (2,131) and points per game (19.2). She ranks second all-time at Nebraska in points per game and field goals (847), third in points and free throws (431), seventh in blocked shots (104) and eighth in rebounds (778). During the 1986-87 season, Ivy set then-school records with a 46-point game against Illinois and with a season scoring average of 23.6 points per game.
Ivy joins Jordan Larson (volleyball), Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (bowling) and volleyball coach Terry Pettit in the 2020 class. The remaining two members will be announced individually on Huskers.com.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
