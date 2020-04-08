Maurtice Ivy

Maurtice Ivy was the first 2,000-point scorer in Nebraska women's basketball program history.

Maurtice Ivy was announced as the fourth member of the 2020 Nebraska athletic hall of fame class on Wednesday. 

As the 1988 Big Eight player of the year, Ivy led Nebraska women's basketball to the Big Eight regular-season title and the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance. Ivy was the first 2,000-point scorer in program history, as well as first NU player to be a three-time all-conference selection and the first to be named conference player of the year. Ivy's No. 30 was retired in 2011, becoming the second Husker to be honored with a jersey retirement.

Ivy, an Omaha Central grad, ended her career as Nebraska’s all-time leader in points (2,131) and points per game (19.2). She ranks second all-time at Nebraska in points per game and field goals (847), third in points and free throws (431), seventh in blocked shots (104) and eighth in rebounds (778). During the 1986-87 season, Ivy set then-school records with a 46-point game against Illinois and with a season scoring average of 23.6 points per game.

Ivy joins Jordan Larson (volleyball), Amanda Burgoyne Vermilyea (bowling) and volleyball coach Terry Pettit in the 2020 class. The remaining two members will be announced individually on Huskers.com.

