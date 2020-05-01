The Nebraska women's basketball team got another 3-point shooting weapon for the 2020-2021 season Friday when Salt Lake City (Utah) Community College guard Ashley Scoggin announced her commit to the Huskers on Twitter. 

The 5-foot-7 Portland, Oregon, native will have three years of eligibility remaining, as she redshirted her first season at SLCC. 

Scoggin becomes another member of the 2020 recruiting class, joining transfer guards Nailah Dillard and MiCole Cayton. Cayton, a graduate transfer from Cal, will be immediately eligible. Dillard will have to receive a waiver from the NCAA.

If Dillard can't play right away, Scoggin becomes a key option, especially from beyond the 3-point line. She hit 52 of 138 (37.7%) 3-pointers for SLCC while averaging 10 points, four rebounds and 2.19 assists per game. She hit 95.5% of her free throws.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska women's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

