...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. DRIZZLE WILL TURN TO A MIX
OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. SOME
LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF
ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A
TRACE TO LESS THAN ONE INCH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SOME POWER OUTAGES
ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
Nebraska forward Leigha Brown will transfer from NU after two seasons to play closer to home.
The leading scorer for Nebraska women's basketball team last season — and the Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year — is leaving the Husker program to play closer to home.
Leigha Brown told the World-Herald Thursday night that she put her name in the transfer portal and doesn't intend to return to NU and "will ideally go closer to home." Brown is from Auburn, Indiana, and informed coach Amy Williams of her decision Thursday.
"Leigha has spent the past couple weeks at home with her family during this truly unique and unprecedented time in the world," Williams said Thursday night, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "She indicated to us that she would like to find somewhere closer to home to continue her career. We wish her the best moving forward."
Nebraska had already lost Ashtyn Veerbeek (Dordt) and Kayla Mershon (Minnesota) to transfers last week. Those two, plus Brown, were a part of NU's 2018 recruiting class. Of that group, only point guard Sam Haiby remains.
Brown averaged 14.4 points and 3.1 rebounds last season for the Huskers despite not starting a game. She was the first player off the bench each game for Nebraska and averaged the fourth-most minutes on the team.
“I trust Coach Williams and believe that she’s going to do the best for the team,” Brown said in December of NU’s decision to bring her off the bench. “I’m going to kind of — not accept the role — but, what’s the word? I don’t know the word.”
Embrace it?
“Yes, that’s it, just embrace the role,” Brown said. “I’m happy doing whatever I can to help the team.”
Williams first started to see Brown’s game take an extra step after an offseason trip to Europe.
“This entire offseason, she’s just had a different mindset,” Williams said in August of Brown. “She had an intensity about her in every rep of every drill of every day. That’s what we’ve seen more out of Leigha, just focused on bringing that energy and intensity and wanting to elevate the competition level of everyone around her.”
With Brown's departure, the Huskers have plenty to replace for the 2020-2021 season and many open scholarships with which to do it. NU continues to recruit for the current 2020 class while evaluating prospects for 2021.
1 of 22
2019-20
Leigha Brown, 14.4 ppg, 43.6% shooting from the field
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.