Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams landed the nation's No. 32-ranked player for the 2021 class on Saturday. 

After a rough two weeks of players departing the program, the Nebraska women's basketball team got some big news Saturday night when 2021 Minneapolis St. Louis Park guard Kendall Coley announced her commitment to the Huskers on Twitter. 

Coley is the nation's No. 32 overall prospect — and No. 2 wing — for the 2021 class, according to Prospects Nation. The 6-foot-2 guard had a strong list of offers, including from Ohio State, Washington, Michigan and hometown Minnesota. She averaged 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for St. Louis Park. 

She joins a 2021 recruiting class that already includes 6-0 guard Kendall Moriarty — the nation's No. 67 recruit according to Prospects Nation — and 5-10 Humphrey St. Francis star Allison Weidner.

Coley's older sister Chase was a three-year starter at Iowa.

