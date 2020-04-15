Amy Williams

Nebraska women's basketball coach Amy Williams announced three transfers to NU on Wednesday. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska women's basketball team on Wednesday announced three new transfers signing with the team. 

Two of the transfers — Cal's MiCole Cayton and Texas Tech's Nailah Dillard — had already announced their intentions to play at Nebraska. 

A third, Eastern Washington post transfer Bella Cravens, had not. A two-year starter at EWU, the 6-foot-3 Cravens averaged 10.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.68 blocks per game last season for the Eagles, earning honorable mention All-Big Sky Conference honors. Her addition helps make up for the departures of Kayla Mershon and Ashtyn Veerbeek, who transferred from Nebraska after their sophomore seasons. Originally from Laie, Hawaii, Cravens will have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the Huskers. 

Cayton and Dillard will play in NU's backcourt. Cayton will have immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer, although she has to finish rehabbing from three years of knee injuries and surgeries. Dillard would have to sit out a year unless the NCAA, votes in May to approve a change to its waiver system that would allow women's basketball players — and athletes in football, men's basketball and baseball — to get one transfer that results in immediate eligibility regardless of reason, so long as the prior school signs off on the transfer. Volleyball, for example, has such a rule now. 

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska women's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email