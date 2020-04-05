Leigha Brown

Three days after leaving NU, former Nebraska forward Leigha Brown announced Sunday night that she is transferring to Michigan. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Nebraska women's basketball player Leigha Brown didn't waste any time picking her new school.

Brown, who announced her transfer on Thursday, had by Sunday already decided to transfer within the Big Ten, picking Michigan. That means it's likely that Brown, who will have two years' eligibility remaining, will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena at some point for a league game.

The Wolverines pick up a player who was recently named the Big Ten's Sixth Player of the Year. In the Big Ten tournament, Brown had 22 points and six assists in an 81-75 loss to Michigan.

Brown cited a desire to play closer to home in choosing to transfer from NU. Her hometown of Auburn, Indiana, is a two-hour drive from Ann Arbor, Michigan. Auburn is 10 hours, 29 minutes from Lincoln.

It's not clear whether Brown will have to sit out one season before playing two, as the NCAA has been considering major changes to its waiver system that would allow each student-athlete immediate eligibility at a new school if it was their first transfer.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska women's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska women's offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

1 of 22

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email