Nebraska women's basketball forward Kayla Mershon is leaving the Huskers and transferring to Minnesota. 

After spending two seasons as a part-time starter, Kayla Mershon is leaving the Nebraska women's basketball team. 

Mershon is transferring to Minnesota, she announced on Instagram. The school is closer to her childhood home of Chanhassen, Minnesota. 

"I want to thank Nebraska basketball for all that they’ve taught and done for me," Mershon wrote in her Instagram post. "I have made memories and friendships there that will last a lifetime. That being said, after much deliberation I have decided to return home and continue my career as a Minnesota Gopher." 

It's not clear whether Mershon will be a scholarship player or walk-on for UM. Without an immediate eligibility waiver — or the NCAA making changes to its waiver rules — Mershon would have to sit out one season. 

Mershon averaged 1.6 points and 2.5 rebounds this season after averaging 3.2 points and three rebounds as a true freshman. She started 15 games over the course of her career — including 14 last season — but her playing time dwindled consistently with the emergence of Isabelle Bourne, who averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds as a true freshman.

Her departure leaves Nebraska with eight returning players — plus three incoming recruits — for the 2020-2021 season. One of those recruits, Grand Island Northwest guard Whitney Brown, is a walk-on. 

In a season-recap interview with The World-Herald, coach Amy Williams said she anticipated roster turnover in the offseason. NU didn't have any last season. 

“The day and age that we’re in, there’s generally some transition and change and turnover,” Williams said. “I would expect that, when the time comes, there’s probably going to be a little turnover." 

Nebraska continues to actively recruit for the 2020 recruiting class. Thus far, NU has signed Brown, Australian import guard Ruby Porter, and Wayzata (Minnesota) forward Annika Stewart. 

