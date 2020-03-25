After the departure of one Husker frontcourt player, Kayla Mershon, on Wednesday, NU lost a bigger piece when sophomore starter Ashtyn Veerbeek announced she was transferring to Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Veerbeek, who played high school basketball at Hull (Iowa) Western Christian, said in a statement released by Dordt that she wants to play closer to home.
"I chose to transfer to Dordt University because I wanted to be a part of a great faith-centered community and play in front of all my family and friends in my hometown," Veerbeek said.
She's likely to be dominant at the NAIA level, since she averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds this season for the Huskers and started all 29 games in which she appeared. As a freshman, Veerbeek averaged 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. Throughout her two years at NU, she improved her 3-point shot and extended her defensive range.
"Ashtyn’s ability on the basketball floor will be seen immediately, and her strong personality to influence her teammates, future recruits and the Dordt community for Christ will be felt," Dordt coach Bill Harmsen said.
Veerbeek and Mershon's departures leave a massive hole in Nebraska's frontcourt, although NU still returns center Kate Cain for her senior year and Isabelle Bourne for her sophomore year. Bourne had a strong freshman campaign, averaging 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds despite limited minutes in a crowded frontcourt.
It isn't crowded anymore.
"Both Kayla and Ashtyn indicated a desire to get back closer to home and we support them and thank them for their efforts in our program for the past couple years," NU coach Amy Williams said.
NU continues to actively recruit for the 2020 and 2021 classes.
