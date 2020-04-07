LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team, having lost seven players from last season’s roster through graduation and attrition, added a transfer for next season’s roster.
Five-foot-ten guard Nailah Dillard announced on Tuesday she was going to play at NU next season. Dillard, originally from Sacramento, California, played her freshman year at Texas Tech, where she started two games, appeared in 23 of them, and averaged 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. She also hit 34.6% of her 3-point shots.
Dillard would likely have to sit out one season unless she’s immediately eligible. The NCAA has been considering significant changes to its waiver rules that would allow all men’s and women’s basketball players one immediate eligibility transfer without having to seek a waiver.
If Dillard is able to play next season, she’ll immediately compete for a starting job in a depth-and-experience-challenged backcourt. Starting point guard Sam Haiby is slated to return for her junior year, but the spots next to her were occupied by Hannah Whitish and Nicea Eliely, both of whom completed their senior seasons. Leigha Brown, the team’s leading scorer, transferred to Michigan.
That leaves junior-to-be Taylor Kissinger — who is more of a small forward than a guard — sophomores-to-be Makenzie Helms and Trinity Brady, incoming freshmen Ruby Porter and Whitney Brown and now Dillard to play alongside Haiby.
Dillard was originally a high three-star recruit out of Sacramento Inderkum High School. She signed as part of a two-player class under Red Raider coach Marlene Stollings, who left Minnesota for Texas Tech.
1 of 22
2019-20
Leigha Brown, 14.4 ppg, 43.6% shooting from the field
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana 89, NU 64
Let's consider signing more players from Nebraska that actually want to be here, and will work their tales off to get better. Good old Nebraska work ethic.
