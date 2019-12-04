LINCOLN — Hannah Whitish went 4 for 4 from the line in the final 30 seconds as Nebraska held off Duke 83-79 Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Junior wing Taylor Kissinger scored 19 points for the Huskers (8-1), hitting 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Ashtyn Verbeek added 14 points, going 5 for 5 from the floor and 3 for 3 from 3-point range.

Leaonna Odom scored 20 for Duke (6-3).

The Huskers finished 12 for 27 from 3-point range, outscoring the Blue Devils 36-12 from deep.

Photos: Nebraska women's basketball hosts Duke

1 of 4

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription