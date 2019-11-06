LINCOLN — Hannah Whitish spent much of last season working through struggles with her 3-point shot.
The Nebraska senior guard had zero issues with her stroke in Wednesday’s 68-46 season-opening win over Alabama A&M.
Whitish hit her first two 3-pointers of the game to help NU grab an early lead, then hit two more in the fourth quarter after the Bulldogs, coached by former Husker guard Margaret Richards, had cut into a massive Husker lead with a couple of runs.
For the game, she finished with 12 points. Post players Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek — starting together for the first time after tag-teaming the center role last season — combined for 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Nebraska (1-0 overall) hit its first three 3-point attempts — two from Whitish and one from Veerbeek — to jump out to a quick 11-2 just 80 seconds into the game. When A&M’s tight defense beyond the 3-point line clamped down on NU’s perimeter shooting, the Huskers got to the rim with hard drives and screen-and-go offense.
NU led 20-9 after a quarter, extending that to 29-9 when freshman forward Isabelle Bourne got the first bucket of her career on a turnaround scoop shot.
The bigger story was Nebraska’s defense, which held the Bulldogs (0-1) to 25.3% shooting and forced ten turnovers. NU played man-to-man, successfully moving under and around screens. The Huskers had 12 blocks — Cain had eight by herself — and Alabama A&M at times resorted to shooting perimeter jumpers and trying to follow their own misses. The Bulldogs finished with 25 offensive rebounds.
The Huskers extended their 35-14 halftime lead to a 32-point spread before an 8-0 A&M run prompted coach Amy Williams to call an unscripted timeout. Another 7-0 run cut NU’s lead to 49-31 headed into the fourth quarter. A&M was within 55-38 when Dariauna Lewis — an Omaha North graduate who finished eight points and eight rebounds — hit a layup with 7:53 left.
That’s when Whitish hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner to stem the surge and leave NU on cruise control to the finish.
Nigeria Jones, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, led the Bulldogs with 16 points.
NU next plays at Missouri on Sunday. The Tigers beat Western Illinois 97-89 in overtime Tuesday night.
