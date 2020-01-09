LINCOLN — It doesn’t have to be pretty to count. In fact, the uglier it got the better it looked for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
NU’s 65-50 win over Wisconsin Thursday — 30 turnovers, lots of held balls and physical play — wasn’t a work of art, and it didn’t bust loose for good until guard Sam Haiby’s steal-and-score at the end of the third quarter. But the Huskers — now 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten — controlled the final 35 minutes of the game thanks to strong defense and rebounding. NU outrebounded the Badgers 38-28 and held them to 35.7% shooting from the floor.
Nebraska got 15 points from Leigha Brown and 11 from Haiby, but freshman forward Isabelle Bourne had a breakout game with 11 points and eight rebounds. Her hustle for loose balls consistently kept Wisconsin (9-6 and 1-3) on its toes.
But the Badgers stayed within ten points for much of third quarter until a late Husker burst gave NU a 48-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Haiby provided the punctuation when she tipped the ball away from Wisconsin forward Imani Lewis, hustled hard to the frontcourt, corralled the ball and managed to hit a layup. The play brought Pinnacle Bank Arena fans to their feet.
Nebraska then scored the first ten points of the fourth quarter, prompting two timeouts — in one minute — from furious Wisconsin coach Jonathan Tsipis, who inserted a raft of reserves after the second timeout.
Nebraska built a 30-21 halftime lead with defense and rebounding, as the Huskers forced eight turnovers and limited the Badgers to just two first-half offensive rebounds. After Wisconsin took an early 10-5 lead, NU went on a 11-0 run over the next five minutes of the first quarter, during which Leigha Brown scored eight straight points, including two 3-pointers. NU led 16-12 after one quarter. Nebraska’s second quarter lead grew as big as 11 on three different occasions.
Although three NU posts — Kate Cain, Ashtyn Veerbeek and Kayla Merhson — picked up two fouls in the first half, Wisconsin only attempted four free throws over the first 20 minutes of the game.
Nebraska next plays Sunday at Rutgers, which has the identical record as NU and is tied for second place in the Big Ten.
