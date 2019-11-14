LINCOLN — A cold night shooting and sloppy ball handling didn’t stop the Nebraska women’s basketball team from winning its third straight game to start the season.
The Huskers (3-0 overall) overcame a sluggish performance Thursday night to put away Morgan State 78-55. NU led just 52-48 headed into the fourth quarter, when fatigue set in for the Bears (2-2) and Nebraska finally hit some 3-pointers. Leigha Brown scored 16 points and Kate Cain and Ashtyn Veerbeek each scored 13, but it was senior guard Nicea Eliely’s double-double — 12 points and 15 rebounds — that paced the team.
With NU leading 54-50 in the fourth quarter, Eliely followed her own missed layup with a hoop to push the pad to six. Eliely then got a block on the other end that turned into a Nebraska possession and a basket by forward Ashtyn Veerbeek. That was the Huskers’ biggest lead until Sam Haiby hit a 3-pointer — NU’s first of the night. Nebraska iced the game from there, winning the fourth quarter 26-7. The Huskers finished 28-35 from the free throw line, while Morgan State attempted just four free throws.
While Nebraska led for more than 17 minutes of the first half, it couldn’t shake Morgan State because of nine turnovers and seven missed 3-pointers. Anything outside of a layup was a challenge, and NU needed 16 free throws (out of 20 attempts) just to stick with the Bears, who hit four 3-pointers and several mid-range jumpers to forge a 30-30 halftime tie.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.